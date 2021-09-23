Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi 9A Sport India launch likely soon, here is what to expect

Xiaomi is prepping to bring two new smartphones under its Redmi sub-brand in India, if a recent tip is to be believed. The new devices will come as an extension to the pre-existing Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A and will be called Redmi 9 Activ and Redmi 9A Sport.

From what is being speculated, the new Redmi smartphones will come with new RAM and storage options. Along with this, the devices might feature previously unseen colour variants. They will still cater to the affordable smartphone segment in the Indian market, just as their original models.

The devices have been mentioned in a recent report by MySmartPrice, that cites noted tipster Ishan Agarwal as its source. It states that the Redmi 9 Activ and Redmi 9A Sport will come with MediaTek Helio G-series processors and will feature a 5,000 mAh battery. These specifications are similar to the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A, sans the new memory offerings on the upcoming devices.

Here is a look at what to expect from the rumoured Redmi phones.

Redmi 9 Activ

First focusing on what's new, the Redmi 9 Activ is tipped to come with two memory options. These will include a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant as well as 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Other than this, a new colour option named "Metallic Purple" is also expected on the Redmi device.

The rest of the specifications should remain the same as the Redmi 9. These include a 6.53-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and a 13-megapixel dual-lens camera at the back. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back and a 5,000mAh battery to power the device.

Redmi 9A Sport

The Redmi 9A Sport is speculated to arrive with two memory options - one with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage and another with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The new colour variant will be seen in a Metallic Blue finish.

Other features are the same as the vanilla Redmi 9A and include the same display as on the Redmi 9, a MediaTek Helio G25 processor and a single 13-megapixel rear camera. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Though the tipster stops short of sharing a launch date, the report notes that the two Redmi smartphones should be launched in India soon.