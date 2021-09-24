Redmi 9 Activ with up to 6GB RAM, 5000mAh battery now up for sale, price starts at Rs 9,499

Redmi has finally launched its new budget smartphone in India, called Redmi 9 Activ. The device is up for sale in the country and comes with few improvements over the vanilla Redmi 9. Most of the specifications remain the same though, as does the price point of the new smartphone

The highlight among these include a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, a larger RAM than before and a 5,000mAh battery. Here is a look at all that the new Redmi 9 Activ has to offer and the price at which it will be available.

Redmi 9 Activ price and availability

Redmi 9 Activ has been launched at Rs 9,499 for the starting variant that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a 6GB RAM option with 128GB storage, that retails for Rs 10,999. The Redmi smartphone is available in three colour options - Carbon Black, Coral Green, and Metallic Purple.

Interested buyers can purchase the new Redmi 9 Activ through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio stores.

Redmi 9 Activ specifications

As was tipped before its launch, the Redmi 9 Activ comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor along with the LPDDR4X RAM options as mentioned above. Note that the 6GB RAM option is the new addition, on top of the already available 4GB RAM options on the Redmi 9. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The device sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) display that comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5, dual Nano-SIM support, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, a proximity sensor and an ambient light sensor.

For optics, the Redmi 9 Activ carries a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

Redmi 9 Activ is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that also comes with support for 10W charging. The device measures 164.9 x 77.07 x 9.0 mm and weighs 194 grams.