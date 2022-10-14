Redmi A1+ launched in India with limited period price starting at Rs 6,999

Redmi India brings another budget phone to the country. This time, the Redmi A1+ has been launched in India. The budget smartphone of Redmi India is an upgraded version of the Redmi A1, which was unveiled in the country a couple of weeks ago.

With the newly introduced Redmi A1+, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of the Realme C33, Poco C31, and a few other affordable smartphones from other brands. Redmi claims that the new Redmi A1+ is made in India and made for India.

Now, let's take a quick look at the price, specifications, and all other details of the Redmi A1+.

Redmi A1+ price in India, availability

The Redmi A1+ comes in two variants. Redmi A1+ has been launched at Rs 7499 for the 2GB + 32GB storage model and Rs 8499 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. The device will retail on Flipkart, mi.com, mi Home, and across offline platforms starting October 17, 12 noon. As a part of the introductory offer, this Diwali, users will be able to grab Redmi A1+ for Rs 6999 and Rs 7999, respectively. The offer is valid until October 31.

Redmi A1+ specifications and top features

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Redmi A1+ comes packed with a 6.52-inch HD+ dot drop display with a 1600 x 720 HD+ screen resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. On the hardware front, the Redmi phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the Redmi A1+ includes an 8-megapixel primary camera on the rear panel. For selfies and video calls, the newly launched budget smartphone comes packed with a 5-megapixel front camera.

The Redmi smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Some of the connectivity options that the phone includes are -- 4G LTE, 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port. For security, the phone includes a rear fingerprint scanner.