Redmi A1 with price under Rs 10,000 launching in India, key specifications leaked

Redmi is all set to unveil a budget smartphone in India on September 6. It is called the Redmi A1. Ahead of the official launch, some reports have revealed almost everything about the Redmi A1. The phone will come with entry-level specifications and a basic design.

According to a new report coming from 91Mobiles, the Redmi phone will come with entry-level specifications and a basic design. The report revealed that the smartphone will come with flat edges and rounded corners, which is great given the price segment it is targeting. On the rear panel, the smartphone will include a square-shaped camera module with rounded corners. It is said to offer a polycarbonate build, which is the case with phones available at the price point. The Redmi A1 will come in three colour options -- black, green, and blue.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Redmi A1 will come with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor with LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 support. The RAM and storage capacity is not clear yet, but it is possible that the phone will offer up to 1TB of storage support using a microSD card. It will run on Android 12 software with MIUI customization on top.

In terms of camera specifications, the Redmi A1 is tipped to come with an 8-megapixel primary camera coupled with a second camera with an F2.2 aperture. The report also suggests that the phone will come with several camera features like portrait, video, short video, and timelapse. On the front, the phone will offer a single camera for selfies and video calls.

The upcoming Redmi phone is said to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging support. Some of the other features the phone could offer include -- dual SIM card support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an FM radio.