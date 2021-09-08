Redmi Buds 3 with Apple AirPods-like extended stem design launched

Xiaomi has launched yet another True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds named Redmi Buds 3 that are now on sale in its home country China. The new earbuds come as a budget offering by the company and feature an Apple AirPods like design with an extended stem and semi in-ear design.

Launched as part of a crowdfunding initiative, the new Redmi Buds 3 come as an alternative to the company's Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro which were launched recently in India. Xiaomi claims up to 20 hours of battery life on the TWS earbuds that also come with noise cancellation technology for noise free calls.

Here is a look at what the latest audio product by Xiaomi has to offer.

Redmi Buds 3 price

Redmi Buds 3 have been priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs 2,300) once they launch in the market. For now, the earbuds have been listed as Xiaomi's crowdfunding campaign and can be booked at an introductory price of CNY 159 (roughly Rs 1,800). The crowdfunding campaign goes live in China today, September 8.

Through the crowdfunding, Xiaomi will determine if there is enough demand for the product in the market or not. Ii is only if the goals of the campaign are met that the product will see the light of day in the retail market. Global availability and pricing for the Redmi Buds 3 hence are a mystery as of now.

Redmi Buds 3 specifications

Redmi Buds 3 come with 12mm large drivers and are powered by Qualcomm QC3040, a chipset optimised for use in earbuds and hearables and seen on a range of offerings. The processor also features clear voice capture (cVc) noise cancellation technology that gets rid of ambient sounds and echo during calls.

The noise reduction for voice calls is further complemented by dual microphones on each earbud of the Redmi Buds 3. In addition, the TWS earbuds feature Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive audio decoding technology. The technology claims to offer a high-definition sound experience via Bluetooth connectivity.

Redmi Buds 3 also promise a low latency of 95 milliseconds for applications like gaming, when paired with the Redmi K40 Pro. Xiaomi phones running MIUI 12 and later will also support one-step quick pairing with the Redmi Buds 3.

Xiaomi also claims up to 5 hours of playback on the Redmi Buds 3 on a single charge. The earbuds can further be charged by the case for an extended battery life of up to 20 hours. The TWS earbuds also feature quick charging support for a total of 1.5 hours of playback in 10 minutes of charging.

Redmi Buds 3 also come with touch controls that allow users to play music, change tracks or answer calls just by a tap. Each of the buds on the Redmi Buds 3 weigh just 4.5 grams each.