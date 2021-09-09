Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro will go on sale in India for first time today, but should you buy?

Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro in India very recently and the new earbuds will go on sale in the country for the very first time on Thursday afternoon. The earbuds are priced at Rs 2,999. That makes them very accessible and a lucrative option for anyone in the market for a truly wireless earbuds at a tight budget. There are plenty of features to look forward to including the IPX4-rated build, Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive codec and dual drivers.

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro price in India has been set at Rs 2,999. You can buy these earbuds in three colour options - Blue, Pink, and White. The earbuds will go on sale through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers starting 12 noon. Now, the question is whether you should buy them or not? Before talking about that, let's revisit all the features and specifications of the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro.

-- The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro come with dual drivers which are a combination of dynamic driver and balanced armature driver.

-- The earbuds are powered by a Qualcomm QCC3040 SoC.

-- In terms of connectivity, the earbuds feature Bluetooth v5.2 along with aptX Adaptive codec support to deliver low latency.

-- The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro have touch controls for voice calls, music playback and to activate Google Assistant.

--- The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro also have sensor to enable in-ear detection that can automatically pause music when the earpieces are removed.

-- The buds have an IPX4 rating for protection against splashes. The earbuds offer a 7-hour battery while the charging case comes with an additional 30-hour battery life.

Should you buy Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro?

We have already reviewed the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro on India Today Tech and you can check that out for a detailed take. But, here are a few quick points that will help you make the buying decision. The design can be subjective but, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro are big. Xiaomi has used a capsule-shaped design for the earbuds and while they don't stick out of your ears, they are so thick that you are always reminded of their presence in your ears.

Similarly, the audio tuning could have been better. The music lacks the impact you expect from it. Thankfully, the earbuds have a clear sound profile. This means while there is a general lack of liveliness in the music, it doesn't sound harsh or unpleasant.

You get a decent battery life on both the earbuds as well as the charging. I managed to get more than six hours of battery life on the earbuds and about 25 hours on the charging case. Also, you get features like touch controls and wear detection at a reasonable rate. Also at the end of the day, you are getting a truly wireless experience at an affordable price.

We hope this helps you make the buying decision.