Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro with dual dynamic drivers and 30-hour playback launched at Rs 2,999

Xiaomi has launched a new pair of truly wireless earphones in India. The new Xiaomi earbuds come with the Redmi branding. The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro were launched alongside the Redmi 10 Prime during an online launch event on Friday afternoon. The new earbuds feature dual dynamic drivers and claim to offer a 30-hour music playback. They also bring Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity at an affordable rate.

Meanwhile, the Redmi 10 Prime is also an affordable smartphone from Xiaomi. It comes with features such as a 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and a 6000mAh battery. The smartphone sits below the Redmi Note 10 series and provides another pocket-friendly option to interested users.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro price in India

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro price in India has been set at Rs 2,999. This makes them one of the more affordable earbuds from the company. The earbuds will go on sale in India starting September 9. The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro will go on sale via Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home and other offline stores.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro features and specifications

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro come in an oval shaped charging case. They have an in-ear design and weigh 4.6 grams (each earbud). Xiaomi claims that the earbuds have a range of 10 metres in a Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro price in India. They come with IPX4 rating for protection against water. The charging case doesn't have the IP rating though.

Both the earbuds have touch sensors on them which can be used to access different functions. They are equipped with dual dynamic drivers and are powered by Qualcomm's QCC 3040 chipset. The earbuds support Qualcomm aptX and Adaptive Audio Codec.

The earbuds can offer a total of 7-hour playback while the charging case comes with a 30-hour battery life. There is Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity as well.