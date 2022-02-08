Redmi event tomorrow: Redmi Note 11 series, Redmi Smart Band Pro and everything else we expect to launch

Redmi is set to launch a bunch of devices in India tomorrow. This includes the Redmi Note 11 series of phones, Redmi Smart Band Pro and the Redmi Smart TV X43. Earlier, Xiaomi had only confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 11S, but now we know that Redmi Note 11 will be introduced alongside. Xiaomi has been teasing these devices on its social media handles, thus revealing a few key details.

The Redmi Note 11S features an Helio G96 chipset, while the standard Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 chipset. Both of them sport 90Hz OLED displays and quad rear cameras. A 5000mAh battery powers the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S. The Redmi Smart Band Pro will offer an always-on AMOLED display, 14 days of battery life and 5 ATM water resistance. Finally, the Redmi Smart TV X43 is teased to sport a 4K HDR display with Dolby Vision and 30W speakers.

Here's everything that Redmi will launch at the event scheduled for tomorrow.

Redmi Note 11 series

Redmi will launch two phones under the Redmi Note 11 series in India - Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11. The former is supposed to ship with the Helio G96 chipset, while the latter will get the Snapdragon 680 chipset. Both these phones are likely to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 11 gets up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, whereas Redmi Note 11S has an 8GB RAM variant too, paired with the same amount of storage. The two phones come with 5000mAh batteries with 33W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S have identical camera setups except for the main cameras. While Note 11 sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor, the Redmi Note 11 is offered with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The Redmi Note 11 gets a 13-megapixel camera for selfies. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11S sports a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Redmi Smart Band Pro

Redmi Smart Band Pro will take over the Redmi Smart Band in the country. It was launched globally in the month of November, so we are aware of the complete details of the device. The band sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 194x368 pixels. It has features like an always-on display and auto-brightness. The display is protected by 2.5D tempered glass, while the watch has 5 ATM water resistance.

The band offers health features like heat rate monitoring, SPO2 tracking, sleep monitoring, women's health tracking and stress monitoring. It has more than 110 workout activities, including treadmill, cycling, hiking, rowing and more. The Redmi Smart Band Pro is powered by a 200mAh battery that can run up to 14 days on casual usage and up to 20 days in power savings mode.

Redmi Smart TV X43

Redmi will be adding Redmi Smart TV X43 to its growing portfolio of smart TVs. The TV is teased to feature a similar design to the previous Redmi TVs. It appears with minimal bezels on all sides and a slightly thicker bottom bezel. The Redmi Smart TV X43 is shown in black colour, but we may see more colour options at the event tomorrow. It will feature a 4K HDR display with Dolby Vision. Along with that, it will have 30W speakers with Dolby Audio support.