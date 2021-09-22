Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop launched with Intel and AMD options, 144Hz display

Xiaomi has launched the successor to its Redmi G gaming laptop that debuted last year. Called Redmi G 2021, the new model comes with few upgrades over the previous iteration, which are mostly centred around performance. It now also comes in AMD variants, alongside a line of upgraded Intel Core processor options.

The new Redmi G even carries a look similar to its predecessor. The design on the back panel seems new but the front look retains the chamfered keyboard and a large, central trackpad. It also features the same 16.1-inch display with up to 144 Hz refresh rate and a thick bezel at the bottom.

Redmi G 2021 comes in different specifications depending upon the processor option you choose. Here is a look at these configurations and the prices they will retail at.

Redmi G 2021 price and availability

Redmi G 2021 will start retailing at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs 64,900) with the 11th-Generation Intel Core i5 processor. This is an upgrade over the 10th-Generation Intel Core i5 seen on last year's Redmi G. AMD Ryzen 7 variant has been priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 79,700).

For now, the gaming laptops will be available only in China. The Intel option is on sale already but the AMD variants will start retailing from September 28. Xiaomi is yet to reveal its plans for the global markets.

Redmi G 2021 specifications

The new Redmi G gaming laptop comes with a 16.1-inch display that promises up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor that features Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, another upgrade over the 2020 model. The AMD option comes with AMD Ryzen 7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

Both the Intel and AMD options come with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The laptop runs Windows 10, which will be upgradeable to Windows 11 once available. Xiaomi has also used Hurricane Cooling 3.0 cooling system on the gaming laptop that uses large dual fans and four outlets to prevent it from heating up while gaming.

Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4 and USB Type-C for charging. Redmi G 2021 also comes with a three-level backlit keyboard, DTS:X Ultra 3D surround sound and Xiao AI digital assistant. The AMD variant retails with a faster 230W power adapter, while the Intel option gets a 180W adapter.