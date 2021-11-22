Redmi India conducts 5G trails for upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G in partnership with Jio

Redmi India has announced its partnership with Reliance Jio to conduct 5G trails for its upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone in the country. The 5G trials were meant to verify the capability and performance of the upcoming Redmi device.

We had earlier reported that Redmi Note 11T would mark its India debut on November 30, as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 series which was recently launched in China. Confirming the same in a new release, the company has now also shared the latest developments on the phone in India.

As per the release, the sub-brand of Xiaomi India, in collaboration with Jio, has conducted a 5G standalone lab trial, and tested the device through various scenarios, in order to ensure enhanced 5G end-user experiences.

The upcoming addition to the Note series, Redmi Note 11T 5G was utilized for lab trials where it achieved "stellar results" as per the company, by attaining a high downloading speed. The results further demonstrated the capabilities of Redmi Note 11T 5G in bringing an immersive 5G mobile experience to users.

The device comes with support for 7 bands including SAn1/ n3/ n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78 and NSA: n1/n3/n40/n78.

Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications (expected)

Since Xiaomi has confirmed the name of the upcoming Redmi phone in India to be Redmi Note 11T 5G, we can expect this to be the very same phone that recently debuted in China. This means an educated guess can be taken on the specifications that the Redmi Note 11T 5G may feature.

Redmi Note 11T 5G may thus come with a 6.6-inch display with a 2,400x1,080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It will likely ship with an octa-core MediaTek Dimesity 810 chipset, along with three memory options - 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the top-variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to feature a dual-camera setup at the back with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. On the front, it may get a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The Redmi Note 11T 5G could be powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging.

There might be Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White colour options for the phone.