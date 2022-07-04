Redmi India to bring back Redmi K series, teases launch of a new phone

Redmi officially teases to bring a new Redmi K series phone to India soon. The company took to its social media platforms on Monday to tease the relaunch of the Redmi K series in the country. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer didn't launch any Redmi K series in India after the launch of the Redmi K30 Pro back in Mach 2022.

The Redmi K series was first introduced with the launch of the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro, both of which were very well received by consumers in India. In fact, as we previously mentioned in our review, the Redmi K20 Pro was, for a long time, one of the best phones under the price range of Rs 25,000.

After the Redmi K30 Pro, the company didn't launch any device under the K series in India. Instead, the ones launched in China arrived in India as Poco phones. The company has possibly managed to sort out all the confusion that it had between the Redmi and Poco lineup now and hence, finally reintroducing the Redmi K series in India.

While the smartphone manufacturer hasn't confirmed any details about the upcoming Redmi K series smartphone, it is possible that the company will bring the Redmi K50 series to India. The K50 series was recently launched in China. The lineup includes two smartphones the Redmi K50 and the Redmi K50 Pro and we believe both these models will hit the Indian market as well.

Both the phones in the Redmi K50 series come with a MediaTek chipset. The K50 gets the Dimensity 8100 SoC while the K50 Pro gets the Dimensity 9000. The duo also offers impressive features like -- a 6.67-inch AMOLED QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and larger batteries. The K50 includes a 5500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support while the Pro model consists of a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support in the box. The devices also run on MIUI 13 out of the box and include impressive camera specifications as well.

In terms of pricing, the Redmi K50 starts in China at 2,399 yuan (roughly around Rs 28,000) while the Redmi K50 Pro comes at a price of 2,999 yuan (translates to around Rs 35,000).

Currently, the company is yet to confirm whether it will bring the Redmi K50 series to India and if it does, how much it will be priced.

