Redmi K50 Gaming Edition to be launched on February 16. Here is everything we know

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is all set to be launched on February 16, most of the key specifications of the device have either been leaked or officially teased by the company.

According to a social media post by Xiaomi Redmi K50 gaming smartphone sports a display that set 15 records and has received the highest A+ score from DisplayMate. The display has the highest levels of contrast, white balance and colour accuracy, colour gamut, full-screen brightness of any OLED device, and the lowest display reflectance.

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will debut alongside Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro Plus. The K50 Gaming Edition will have three storage variants; 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, 12GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm octa-core processor, with an Adreno 730 GPU, UFS 3.1 Storage, and LPDDR5 RAM. It supports Vapor Chamber cooling to prevent the device from overheating during long gaming sessions.

In order to provide gamers with a quicker reaction time, the smartphone has gaming trigger buttons at the edge of the frame. The back cover has a racing stripe running across the center, and has a small triangular section with a dual-tone decal pattern on either side.

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition's primary camera will use the 64 megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor which is capable of taking impressive night-time photos with a maximum resolution of 9,248 x 6,944 pixels.

The Redmi K50 Gaming edition is expected to support all the latest connectivity protocols such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C. The smartphone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery that supports 120W Fast Charging. It will likely run on MIUI 13 out of the box.

The rest of the previously confirmed features of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition include a FullHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. Redmi has so far confirmed Blue and Silver colour options for the K50 Gaming Edition.