Redmi K50 launch soon: Specs, features, expected India price, and what we know so far

The Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi introduced the Redmi Note 11 series just a week ago, and now leaks around the Redmi K50 lineup have begun to appear. It is reported that the Redmi K50 may arrive in China later this year or earlier in 2022. The upcoming series is supposed to bring three new smartphones - Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+. Leaks further suggest that the Redmi K50 series of smartphones will feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor and support 67W fast charging. It is also being said that Redmi K50 may feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. While that was a brief introduction to the Redmi K50, we have more details to share with you. So let's get started.

Redmi K50: Specifications and features

--The Redmi K50 will succeed over the Redmi K40 series of phones. Like its previous lineup, Redmi K50 is supposed to bring three smartphones - Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+. As per the leaks, the launch of the Redmi K50 is around the corner. It is supposed that the smartphone will be introduced either at the end of this year or in early 2022. Recently, the tipster Digital Chat Station shared key specifications of Xiaomi's I11 series phone. It is assumed that these specs are of the Redmi K50 series of phones.

--The leak details that Redmi K50 will feature a high-quality curved edge display. It may ship with the rumoured Snapdragon 898 chipset. The smartphone is expected to get a big battery with support for 67W fast charging. In the camera department, Redmi K50 may sport a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Besides this, it is said to get an X-axis motor and JBL tuned speakers.

--Reports about the inclusion of an in-display fingerprint scanner have also surfaced online. All the three phones, i.e. Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and the Redmi K50 Pro+, are likely to get an under-display fingerprint scanner. While the recent report talks about a 108-megapixel primary sensor on the lineup, previous leaks hint towards a 48-megapixel main sensor on the Redmi K50, a 50-megapixel primary lens on the Redmi K50 Pro and a 108-megapixel main camera on the Redmi K50 Pro+.

--Even the fast charging details on the previous report do not match with the current leak. If the previous report is to be believed, the Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro will get up to 100W fast charging, whereas the Redmi K50 Pro+ will feature 120W fast charging.

--The Redmi K40 will succeed over the Redmi K40, so let's quickly run through the key specs of this smartphone. The Redmi K40 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with support for a 120Hz high refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset based on a 7nm manufacturing process. The smartphone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. In terms of cameras, the Redmi K50 gets a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there's a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies. The Redmi K50 has a 4520mAh battery with 33W charging.

Redmi K50 expected launch

Redmi is yet to reveal any details around the Redmi K50 launch. However, leaks suggest that the lineup may be revealed later this year or in the first quarter of 2022. For reference, the Redmi K40 arrived in February this year. So we can expect a similar launch timeline.

Redmi K50 expected India price

Much like the launch date, pricing for Redmi K50 is currently unknown. The Redmi K40, launched as the Mi 11X India, started at a price of Rs 29,999 in the country. Keeping that in mind, we can expect the pricing of Redmi K50 in India to remain under Rs 35,000.