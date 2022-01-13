Redmi K50 launch soon: Specs, features, expected price and everything we know so far

The Redmi K50 series is set to arrive next month. The exact launch date is not known but a bunch of other details have appeared in the recent leaks and teasers. A most recent one claims that Redmi K50 Gaming will be the first smartphone to launch from the K50 series. The leak adds that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, while other devices in the lineup may ship with MediaTek Dimesity 8000/9000 chipsets.

A poster revealed by Redmi previously mentioned the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. So it's possible that Redmi K50 Gaming will be the device featuring this chipset. Along with that, the lineup will get a 47000mAh battery with 120W charging support and an improved cooling system.

In a different leak, the design of the Redmi K50 Pro has been revealed. The device appears with a rectangular camera module and a centered punch-hole display. There's more that we know about the Redmi K50 series, so keep reading to find out all the details.

Redmi K50 series: Specs and features

The Redmi K50 is possibly a few weeks away from the launch. Leaks have begun to appear in quick succession ahead of the launch in February. We are likely to see four smartphones under the Redmi K50 banner including Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro+, and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

In a fresh leak, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that Redmi K50 Gaming will be the first to be introduced from the Redmi K50 series. He said that the smartphone will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. While the other smartphones in the lineup will feature Dimensity 8000/9000 chipset. We have also learnt that Redmi K50 Gaming will get speakers JBL and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Redmi K50 Pro leaked render

Besides this, renders and case renders of Redmi K50 Pro have been leaked. In the render, Redmi K50 Pro can be seen sporting a rectangular camera module. The camera housing holds triple rear cameras and an LED flash. While at the front, it has a flat display with minimal bezels and a centered punch-hole camera.

The case render further corroborates the leaked design and shows other elements. At the bottom, there are cut-outs for Type-C port, speaker and the primary microphone. While at the top, the cutouts are for a small speaker, a noise cancelling microphone and an IR blaster.

One of the Redmi K50 series devices has been spotted on GeekBench with model number 22021211RC. The listing details this device with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, 12GB of RAM and Android 12 OS. This particular handset manages a score of 963 points in single core and 3123 points in multi-core tests.

The GeekBench listing contradicts the report from Digital Chat Station that hinted towards inclusion of Dimesnity 8000/9000 chipsets on other devices. It is also stated the devices with Dimensity chipsets will be priced higher than one powered Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Redmi has already confirmed a few details via the poster revealed recently. As per which the lineup will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Other than that we will see a 4700mAh battery with 120W charging support. This is likely to be the same charging tech that was seen on the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge.

Redmi K50 series launch date and expected price

The Redmi K50 series will be launched next month. The company is yet to reveal a fixed launch date but we should hear about it soon. The same goes for the pricing which is currently unknown. To recall, Redmi K40 was launched at a starting price of CNY 1999 (roughly Rs 23,000). While the top-end model i.e Redmi K40 Pro+ went for CNY 3699 (roughly Rs 42,000). The Redmi K series of smartphones are high-end affordable devices. Thus, we can expect aggressive pricing Redmi K50 series of smartphones as well.