Redmi K50 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC launched, price starts at around Rs 36,000

Redmi launched two new affordable flagship phones in China on Thursday evening. The Chinese smartphone maker has introduced the Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro. The new Redmi smartphones succeed the Redmi K40 line-up from last year. They join the already launched Redmi K50 Gaming phone in the current series. The Redmi K50 series sits under the Xiaomi 12 line-up which is the flagship offering from the company.

The Redmi K50 series comes with an impressive set of features at an aggressive price point. Some of the highlights include a 108-megapixel main camera, high resolution display and 120W fast charging support.

Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro prices

Redmi K50 Pro price in China starts at CNY 2999 (around Rs 35,807). This is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs CNY 3299 (39,389), the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant is priced at CNY 3599 (around Rs 42,971) while the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant costs CNY 3999

(around Rs 47,747).

Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro features

The Redmi K50 Pro has a new design. The camera module sits inside a circular ring, positioned inside the square module. The long LED flash sits under the camera module. The lower part of the rear panel has some patterns running around it. The phone comes in four colour variants - Ink Feather Black, Silver Trails, Magic Mirror and Forest Green. All of them have the Redmi branding at the bottom.

The Redmi K50 Pro packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC which is based on 4nm Architecture. It has a Mali-G710 GPU for graphics. The processor is coupled with up to 512GB of storage. The Redmi K50 Pro features a 2K or WQHD+ AMOLED display with 1440p screen resolution. The screen has a Corning Goilla Glass Victus protection and supports Dolby Vision. It has a A+ rating from Display Mate.

The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery which supports 120W fast charging. Redmi claims that the compatible charger can power the phone from 0 to 100 per cent in about 19 minutes. The Redmi K50 Pro features a 108-megapixel main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation. Interestingly, Redmi didn't reveal the specifications of other sensors during the launch. The phone comes with Bluetooth 5.3 and WiFi 6 connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Redmi K50 comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC which is based on 4nm architecture. It comes with the same 2K display as the K50 Pro. It has a slightly bigger 5500mAh battery which supports 67W fast charging.