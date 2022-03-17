Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ launching today: Price, livestream, features and more

Redmi will introduce three new affordable flagship phones in its domestic market China on Friday. The smartphone maker is expected to introduce the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ at the upcoming event. Interestingly, Redmi has already introduced the Redmi K50 Gaming phone in China and the other models will join it as part of the line-up.

The company has been teasing the new Redmi phones on social media platforms and has already revealed that at least a few models will feature MediaTek's Dimensity 8100 chipset and 108-megapixel rear camera. Last year, Redmi used Snapdragon chipsets on the Redmi K40 series. The phones were later introduced in India as Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro, respectively.

Redmi K50 launch event: Livestream

The Redmi K50 launch event livestreaming will start at 19:00 China Standard Time (11:00 UTC) or 16:30 IST. All new Redmi phones will be launched during an online event. The livestreaming of Redmi K50 series will be available on the Xiaomi website. All updates will also be available on Xiaomi's social media handles. You can also check Redmi K50 series prices, features and other details on India Today Tech website.

Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+: Features and specs

Redmi has confirmed a few features of the Redmi K50 series, while many others have been leaked through other sources. The line-up is expected to get 2K AMOLED panels that will offer better colors, a high refresh rate, and an improved viewing experience over the full HD displays used on the K40 series. However, the AMOLED panels might only be reserved for the Pro models. Redmi also revealed that the smartphones will get Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support.

At least one of the Pro variants is expected to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G chipset. The Pro models will also feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera. It has also been reported that the standard K50 will feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC, whereas the K50 Pro+ will get a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The series is expected to come in Black, Blue, White, and Gold colour options.

The official prices of the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ will be announced during the launch event. They are likely to cost less than the Xiaomi 12 line-up which was introduced earlier this year.