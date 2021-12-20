Redmi K50 series likely to come with MediaTek Dimensity 8000 chipset

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi K50 series in China in February next year. This year, the company launched the Redmi K40 series around the same time. The latter arrived in India as the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro. The Redmi K50 series is expected to have a mid-range smartphone and that explains why Xiaomi is skipping the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC in favour of a Dimensity 8000 chipset for this line-up.

Earlier reports suggested that the Redmi K50 series may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC but now, reliable leaker Digital Chat Station claims that the upcoming Xiaomi phone will pack the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 processor. He further adds that even Realme's mid-range smartphone, Realme GT Neo 3, will come with the same chip.

MediaTek is yet to unveil the Dimensity 8000 chip but teased it this week, as a more inexpensive alternative to the already-released Dimensity 9000 flagship. The chipset is expected to come with a 5nm fabrication process. It is likely to have Mali-G510 MC6 GPU and should be 22 percent faster than the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The MediaTek Dimenisty 8000 processor will also come with QHD+ display support.

The processor is likely to support 165Hz refresh rate, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Even though we don't have any other information about the two devices, they will clearly be competing against each other. The Redmi K40 and Realme GT Neo 2 were both powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC and pitted against each other as well. The Realme phone launched in India months later though.

The Redmi K50 series is believed to consist of four models, likely named K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro+, and K50 Gaming. This is similar to the Redmi K40 series. Interestingly, the standard Redmi K40 model was rebranded as Poco F3 in Europe and Mi 11X in India. The Mi 11X was launched in India a couple of months after the China launch.

The Redmi K50 Pro+ will be the most premium model in the line-up and is expected to have a 108-megapixel primary camera joined by a periscope telephoto unit. The Redmi K50 Gaming is rumored to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera and ship with a 5,000 mAh battery.