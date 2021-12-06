Redmi K50 series may come with a special gaming edition, launch expected by February 2022

Redmi K50 series has been hot on rumours for some time now and a new one gives us a hint at the launch timeline of all the phones in the series. Till now, there have been speculations that Redmi will launch a total of four devices under the series. While there will be substantial differences between the devices, all of them will seemingly mark their debut by end of February.

The differences we mention have been hinted to be in their processors. It is expected that two of the smartphones in the series will be powered by MediaTek chipsets, specifically Dimensity 7000 and Dimensity 9000. Meanwhile, the other two are likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and the latest Qualcomm flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

The new piece of information comes from noted tipster Digital Chat Station. The tipster mentions that the Redmi K50 series will be launched next year and can only be expected to arrive by February. As spotted by 91mobiles, the tipster even hints that the series will come with MIUI 13, straight out of the box.

The first bit of information is purely speculative for now, the second part can be reassured from the fact that Xiaomi is expected to debut the MIUI 13 later this month. The latest version of the OS is anticipated to come alongside the new Xiaomi flagships, i.e. the Xiaomi 12 series comprising of Xiaomi 12,12x and 12X Pro.

There are also rumours that the Redmi K50 series will include a gaming edition smartphone. Following the lines of its predecessor, the device is expected to feature the latest MediaTek flagship chipset, i.e. Dimensity 9000. Other than this, it is expected to feature a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Some reports speculate that the Redmi K50 gaming edition will come with a 64-megapixel quad camera setup at the back. Since it is a gaming smartphone, there will likely be a cooling mechanism inside the device too. Redmi may also have empowered the device with an IP68 certification for dust and water protection.

But before there are any public developments on the smartphone, Xiaomi will be promoting its upcoming flagship series - Xiaomi 12. The series is expected to mark its debut towards the end of the month and come with top-notch smartphone technology available in the industry as of now. You can check all that we expect from the device here.