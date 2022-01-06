Redmi K50 series may pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 120W fast charging

The wave of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphones has begun. In a span of fewer than two weeks, we have seen a bunch of 8 Gen 1 phones. And there are more lined up for a launch soon. The latest to join the list is the Redmi K50 series which is set to launch next month. The information comes from the official poster that reveals a few key details of the lineup along with the launch timeline.

One of the devices in the Redmi K50 series is likely to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It will also get a 4700mAh battery, 120W fast charging, and a Dual Vapour Chamber cooling system. It is said that 120W fast charging will be limited to one of the devices. Thus it's possible that the high-end hardware and software features like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 120W charging and others will be exclusive to the Redmi K50 Pro+.

The Redmi K40 series brought a total of four devices last year. So it is being assumed that the upcoming Redmi K50 series will follow suit with Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro+, and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. Out of which, Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro are expected to ship with Dimensity 7000 and Dimensity 9000 chipsets, respectively. Whereas the Redmi K50 Pro+ and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition may come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 870 chipsets.

A recent leak suggests that the Redmi K50 Pro will be launched under different names in varying markets. In India, the device may launch under the Xiaomi 12X moniker. While in Global markets, it could be called Poco F4 Pro.

Like the Xiaomi 12 series, Redmi K50 is expected to run Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top. However, most of the above-mentioned details aren't confirmed, so we suggest you take it with a pinch of salt.