Redmi K50 specifications and renders leaked ahead of February 2022 launch

The Redmi K50 smartphone is on the way and its launch will officially take place in China in February this year. The latest teaser of the smartphone doesn't reveal the launch date, but confirms some of the key specifications of the upcoming Redmi K50.

The announcement confirms that the Redmi K50 series will arrive with support for 120W fast charging, similar to the Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone. It will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC as well as a 4,700mAh battery. The teaser claims the new smartphone will sport a dual vapour chamber, which will offer twice as powerful liquid-cooling heat dissipation with a super-large area.

The rest of the details are yet to be revealed. However, Xiaomiui.net has leaked the specifications and renders of the phone ahead of the launch. The smartphone could have a punch-hole cutout on the front and a triple rear camera setup in a rectangular camera module, as per the leaked renders.

Redmi K50 leaked specifications

The cited source claims that the upcoming Redmi K50 could have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, which will operate at full-HD+ resolution. It will support 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned above, it will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with a dual VC liquid-cooled heat. In terms of optics, there could be a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary camera, and a 13-megapixel OV13B10 (OmniVision) ultra-wide-angle camera. The third sensor could either be a 2-megapixel GC02M1 or an 8-megapixel OV08A10 macro camera. It is expected to ship with Android 12 out of the box.

What about Redmi K50 India launch?

Xiaomi hasn't yet confirmed whether it is planning to bring this device to the Indian market too. In India, the brand launched the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro as the rebranded version of the Redmi K40 series. So, there are chances that Xiaomi might bring the new Redmi K50 series to India with different branding.

At the moment, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the 11T Pro smartphone in India on January 19. It is already available in global markets, and comes with features like Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120W fast charging, 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, 120Hz 10-bit display, Dolby Vision support and more.