Redmi K50 Ultra tipped to launch with 100W fast charging tech, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

It seems that Redmi is planning to add one more smartphone to its Redmi K50 series as a new leak suggests that the Ultra is variant is under development. The company launched the Redmi K50 and its Pro version in March this year. It is now expected to unveil the Redmi K50 Ultra, but don't expect it to arrive anytime soon.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has suggested on Weibo that the Redmi K50 Ultra will launch in the second half of the year. This basically means that the device could be announced anytime between July to December. Do keep in mind that Redmi hasn't yet confirmed the existence of the K50 Ultra model. But, the information comes from a reliable tipster, so the Ultra model could be on its way.

The tipster is also claiming that the Redmi K50 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is not surprising as this will be the most premium variant in the series. This will also be the first Qualcomm-powered phones in the Redmi K50 series as the standard version packs a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and a 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

The cited source also asserted that the upcoming Redmi K50 Ultra will come with support for 100W fast charging. This is a bit surprising considering Xiaomi offers 120W fast charging tech with some of the phones, including the Xiaomi 11i. Interestingly, the Redmi K50 Pro model has a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 120W fast charge, but the most premium may not have it. The regular model ships with 67W fast charger.

The Redmi K50 Ultra is also said to offer a 2K OLED display. The device's screen will likely have support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is also said to offer support for Dolby Vision. Currently, the rest of the details are currently under wraps. If the company is actually planning to launch the device, then we should get more details soon.