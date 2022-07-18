Redmi K50i India launch on July 20: Top competitors of the new smartphone under Rs 30,000

Redmi K50i India launch event will be hosted on July 19. The company will announce its new K-series smartphone for the first time since August 2019. The Redmi K50i will be the most premium offering in the K-series to date. According to reports, the Redmi K50i India price will start at Rs 26,999.

If the leaked price is true, Redmi K50i will have quite a few competitors. The sub-Rs 30,000 price segment has seen many launches in the past few months. With specifications like a Dimensity 8100-Max, 144Hz IPS LCD and a 64MP triple-camera setup, the Redmi K50i will compete against the following smartphones.

Poco F4 5G

The Poco F4 5G features a Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. It has a 64MP triple-camera setup on the back. The phone sports a glass body which packs a 4500 mAh battery. It supports 67W fast charging out of the box. The Poco F4 5G comes with three storage options and has a starting price of Rs 27,999.

iQOO Neo 6 5G

Another smartphone with a Snapdragon 870 SoC, which will be a Redmi K50i competitor, is the iQOO Neo 6. The phone was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option.

The phone sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED 120Hz display along with a 64MP triple-camera on the back. It has a 4700 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus refreshed the Nord series recently in India with the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. The smartphone comes with minor upgrades over the Nord 2. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The phone packs a 4500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The Nord 2T sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display. It has a 50MP triple-camera setup on the back.

Oppo Reno 8 5G

Oppo Reno 8 India variant features a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC along with a 50MP triple-camera setup on the back. The Reno 8 5G will pack a 4500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Oppo Reno 8 5G price in India will start at Rs 29,999 for the base model.

Moto Edge 30

Moto Edge 30 features a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. It has a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate support. The phone is the slimmest at 6.8mm and weighs about 155 grams. It packs a 4020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Edge 30 sports a 50MP triple-camera setup on the back. It has a starting price of Rs 27,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

The Galaxy M53 5G features a Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood. It sports a 6.7-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution. The AMOLED display sports a hole-punch cutout at the top for the front camera. There is a 108MP quad-camera setup on the back. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.