Redmi K50i India launch tipped, likely a Poco X4 GT rebrand

Redmi K50i India launch details have leaked online. A new report claims that Xiaomi will relaunch its Redmi K-series in India nearly three years after the Redmi K20 series was launched in the country. The Redmi K50i is rumoured to be a rebadged Redmi Note 11T Pro 5G, which was launched in China earlier this year.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro 5G is launching globally as the Poco X4 GT on June 23. It is possible that Xiaomi will launch the device in India as the Redmi K50i, according to 91Mobiles. Citing tipster Ishan Agarwal, the report claims that the phone will launch soon in India. The report does not mention the exact launch date or timeline of the phone. However, we can expect the Redmi K50i India launch date to be announced soon after the company unveils the Poco X4 GT globally.

The report also listed the key Redmi K50i specifications. It will sport a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. Redmi will launch its mid-range smartphone with a 144Hz refresh rate support. It will be an LCD panel with 650 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision support.

The phone will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. It will come in two storage options - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The phone will pack a 5080 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. There will also be a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone will feature a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor.

For selfies, the K50i will come with a 16MP front camera. It will also feature stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. The phone will measure 163.6×74.3×8.8mm and weigh 200 grams. It will boot Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.