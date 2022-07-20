Redmi K50i India launch today:Expected price, specifications and everything else you need to know

Xaiomi's sub-brand Redmi is all set to bring back its K-series to India with the Redmi K50i. After the Redmi K20 series, which was launched in 2019, Xiaomi did not unveil any phone in the K series in India. The Redmi K50i will be launched in India today. The Redmi K50i will be a mid-range offering. The smartphone will compete with the likes of Nothing Phone (1), OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, iQOO Neo 6 and the Poco F4 5G. All the phones were launched under Rs 30,000.

Redmi will host the K50i launch event virtually. The event will be live-streamed on Redmi India's official YouTube channel and other social media platforms. Here are all the details about the phone that you need to know.

Redmi K50i: Price and availability

Redmi has not revealed the price of the smartphone yet, that will be known only once the phone is launched. But as per rumour mills, the smartphone will be launched in two storage variants including the 6GB RAM and the 8GB variants. The Redmi K50i base model is expected to be priced between 24,000 and Rs 28,000. Whereas the 8GB model is expected to be priced at Rs 26,999.

Redmi K50i: Specifications

The Redmi K50i 5G is expected to feature a 6.6-inch full HD+ IPS display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and offers up to 650 nits of brightness. The Redmi K50I 5G is speculated to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone will run Android 12 outside of the box.

In the camera department, the Redmi K50i 5G is speculated to feature a triple camera setup which may include a 64-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor The Redmi K50i 5G is expected to house a 5080mAh battery with 67 fast charging support