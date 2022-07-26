Redmi K50i is available online with a free smart speaker worth Rs 4,999

Xiaomi is offering a free smart speaker to those who are buying the Redmi K50i. The interesting part is the company is not shipping a cheap audio product and it is worth Rs 4,999. This is the new Xiaomi Smart speaker with IR control that was announced just a few days back. The offer is only available on Mi.com.The Redmi K50i is the latest offering from the brand and was just recently launched in India under Rs 30,000 segment. Here's everything you need to know about it.

The Redmi K50i is selling in India with a starting price of Rs 25,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It is one of the best 5G phones under Rs 30,000 and is aimed at those who want a performance-oriented smartphone. People will get solid day to day general and gaming performance. It features a 144Hz screen and packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. There is also a vapour cooling chamber for better heat dissipation during gaming sessions.

The device has an LCD panel, instead of an AMOLED. But, the LCD screen is also pretty vivid and good for binge watching, as per our usage experience. It has support for HDR 10 and Dolby Vision, so one will be able to high-quality videos via popular streaming platforms like Netflix. This one has support for only 650nits of brightness, so the screen won't be very visible in harsh sunlight. It features a 6.6-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution.

There are stereo speakers as well with support forDolby Atmos for superior sound experience. The rear cameras are capable of offering good enough detailed shots in daylight with decent dynamic range. There is a triple rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Under the hood, there is a 5,080mAh battery. Xiaomi bundles a 67W fast charger in the box that can top up the battery from 10 percent to 100 percent in about 50 minutes. There is a headphone jack as well, which some brands have stopped offering. The device comes with an IP53 rating for dust and water resistant rating. This basically means that the Redmi K50i will only survive water splashes.

