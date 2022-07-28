Redmi K50S Pro might be Xiaomi's first phone with 200MP camera, leaked specs suggest

It seems that Xiaomi is planning to launch a Redmi phone with a 200-megapixel camera, which will be a first for the brand. Motorola is also gearing up to launch its Moto Edge 30 Ultra with a 200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor, which will reportedly launch as Moto Edge X30 Pro in China on August 2. While we don't have details on when the Redmi K50S Pro will arrive, we do know the possible specifications of the device. So, keep reading if you are interested in this device.

The Redmi K50S Pro is tipped to draw power from Qualcomm's new flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This suggests that this Redmi phone isn't going to be a cheap smartphone. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the company will provide support for 120W fast charging, which it is currently offering with Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge.

Under the hood, we might get to see a 5,000mAh battery, which is nice as several brands offer less than this with high-end phones. It is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint reader and dual speakers for stereo sound effect.

The device has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that will likely refresh at 120Hz. It is said to have HDR10+ support too for a high-quality content viewing experience. The phone could run on MIUI 13, which might be based on Android 12 OS. It could be offered with up to 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

At the back, there could be a 200-megapixel primary camera, which will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, we might get to see a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies. The rest of the details are still under wraps.

It is being reported that Xiaomi might also launch a regular Xiaomi Redmi K50S model, that could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. Both the Redmi phones could be launched in the global market as the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro. But since there is no official confirmation from Xiaomi, users are advised to take these details with a pinch of salt.

