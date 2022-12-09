Redmi K60 series said to launch in January 2023: Check out leaked specs and other details

The Redmi K60 series is tipped to launch in China in January 2023. The company usually announces its Redmi K series phones in December every year and then to the global markets. This time around, it seems that the company has plans to delay the launch by a month, according to details revealed by Chinese website MyDrivers. Xiaomi is currently busy with the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series, so that might be the reason why Redmi might be planning to announce its new set of devices a little late this time.

The company is said to unveil as many as three phones next month. These could be the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and the Redmi K60E. All the models in the Redmi K60 series are expected to pack Snapdragon chipsets. MIUI Polska writer Kacper Skrzypek recently claimed that the standard model could be powered by Qualcomm's new Snpadragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC, whereas the Pro variant could come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

While some leaks have previously suggested that the Redmi K60E could feature a MediaTek SoC, the Geekbench listing of the alleged device indicated that this one will use the Snapdragon 870 SoC. We will likely get more clarity on this in the coming weeks. The details about all the models are scarce at the moment.

The Redmi K60 is said to come with a 6.67-inch display that is tipped to operate at 2K resolution. It could have a flat panel and feature a punch-hole notch design. We may get to see a triple camera setup at the back of the phone, including a 64-megapixel main sensor with support for OIS. It could be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

It is important to note that Redmi hasn't yet revealed the official launch timeline or date for the Redmi K60 series. We do know that the Xiaomi 13 series is coming on December 11. It will be the flagship device from the company, which is expected to come to India sometime next year. At the event, Xiaomi will also show off its latest MIUI 14 custom skin.

In the coming months, the brand is also expected to bring its Redmi Note 12 series to the Indian market, but there is no official confirmation on this. So, users are advised to take all the details with a pinch of salt.