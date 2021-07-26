Redmi Note 10T 5G first sale today: Price in India, offers, features, specifications and more

The recently launched Redmi Note 10 T 5G will go on sale in India on Monday afternoon. Xiaomi will put the latest Redmi Note 10 series smartphone on sale for the first time in country. The smartphone was launched during an online event. It competes with the Realme 8 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G among other phones. The Redmi Note 10T 5G is also the fifth smartphone in the Notre 10 series after the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and Redmi Note 10S.

It is also the first 5G smartphone under the Redmi sub-brand from Xiaomi. The phone has similar specifications as the Poco M3 Pro 5G but comes with a different design. The highlights of the phone include MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a triple rear camera module and a 90Hz display.

Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India and availability

Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India has been set at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 15,999. This makes the Redmi Note 10T 5G one of the most affordable 5G phones in the country. It was launched in Chromium White, Graphite Black, Metallic Blue, and Mint Green colours.

The phone will be available for purchase through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers starting July 26. The customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 by making the purchase using the HDFC Bank credit card and easy EMI transactions. Xiaomi is not giving any offer on non-EMI transactions.

Redmi Note 10T 5G specifications and features

The Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with up to 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and runs MIUI with Android 11 on top.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that carries a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone features a n8-megapixel selfie camera.

There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security while the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. However, the phone ships with a 22.5W fast charger inside the retail box.