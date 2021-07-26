Redmi Note 10T 5G quick review: Everything we have seen before at a reasonable price

Xiaomi is already selling four Redmi Note 10 series smartphones between Rs 12,000 and Rs 22,000, and I am not sure a fifth was needed or not, but it's here, and we need to talk about it. The Redmi Note 10T 5G, as the name suggests, is the latest 5G ready offering from Xiaomi. It is also the first with the Redmi branding. Interestingly though, we have seen this one before. The phone is a rebranded version of the globally-launched Redmi Note 10 5G which was introduced in India as the Poco M3 Pro 5G. It comes with exactly the same hardware packed inside a different body.

Xiaomi has also priced the Redmi Note 10T 5G almost similar to the Poco M3 Pro 5G. The base variant of the Redmi phone (4GB RAM and 64GB storage) comes at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM and 128 storage variant costs Rs 15,999. This makes the Redmi Note 10T 5G one of the more affordable 5G smartphones in the country. I have spent a weekend with the phone and here are my quick thoughts.

Redmi Note 10T 5G quick review: Design

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is what you get when the Redmi Note 10S meets the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The smartphone carries forward the Evol design of the Redmi Note 10 series, has a similar camera module as the pro models but, features a polycarbonate back like the Redmi Note 10S. The back panel is clean, has the Redmi branding and doesn't catch fingerprint smudges easily.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 10T 5G in four colour options - Chromium White, Graphite Black, Metallic Blue, and Mint Green. So you get enough variants to choose from. I have the Mint Green colour variant, and it looks slick. The other design elements are usual. You still get a 3.5mm headphone jack, a type-C USB port and a side mounted fingerprint scanner.

Redmi Note 10T 5G quick review: Display

On the front, Xiaomi has used a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with up to 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. You get bezels all around the screen with a slightly thick chin. The display is capable of adjusting itself at different refresh rates depending on what is playing on the screen. You can manually toggle between 60Hz and 90Hz options.

The display size is ideal for streaming content or playing games. It is bright, but I am not entirely convinced with the peak brightness. We will see over the next few days how the phone performs in outdoor conditions. Also, the hole punch cut-out is quite huge and Xiaomi could have done a better job there.

Redmi Note 10T 5G quick review: Performance

I don't expect anything extraordinary from the Redmi Note 10T 5G, and it should deliver similar performance as the Poco M3 Pro 5G. It uses the same MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with up to 6GB RAM option. I have the 4GB RAM variant, which so far, I have used to click images, watch YouTube videos and just explore few apps.

So far it hasn't troubled me but, we will see how the phone performs when it comes to gaming. Stay tuned for India Today Tech's full review of the Redmi Note 10T 5G for that.

On the software front, the Redmi Note 10T 5G runs MIUI 12.0.3 global instead of MIUI 12.5 which has already made its way to the country. You do get few pre-installed apps like Mi Pay, Mi Credit, Mi Store, Netflix, Amazon etc.

Redmi Note 10T 5G quick review: Camera

Redmi Note 10T carries a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Interestingly, Xiaomi has ditched the ultra-wide angle lens here. That once again shows that Poco M3 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 10T 5G have emerged from the same phone.

On the front, the phone offers an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens. You get the usual Photo, Video and Portrait options within the camera app along with the Night Mode and Time-lapse. I am looking forward to using the camera over the next few days and talk about it in our detailed review.

Redmi Note 10T 5G quick review: Battery

The smartphone packs an impressive 5,000 mAh battery which should easily give you a day's battery life. Xiaomi is shipping a 22.5W fast charger inside the box even though the phone only supports 18W fast charging. That's because the processor restricts the fast charging ability to 18W. Again, this is something we have seen Poco do with the M3 Pro 5G as well.

Redmi Note 10T 5G quick review: First impressions

It was about time that Xiaomi had added an affordable 5G smartphone to its portfolio, given that most of its devices till Rs 25,000 (except Mi 10i) only support 4G networks, while the competition has shifted its strategy to 5G. The Redmi Note 10T 5G solves that purpose by offering an option under Rs 15,000. However, it doesn't bring anything new or unique to the table. We have seen the design before, and you can get hardware for almost the same price on Poco M3 Pro 5G. I will talk more about the performance in our full review. So stay tuned!