Redmi Note 10T 5G will be first Redmi 5G smartphone in India and here is what you should expect

Xiaomi has launched four Redmi Note 10 series smartphones in India so far Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. They covered almost all price points between Rs 12,000 and Rs 22,000. The biggest talk point here was Xiaomi's decision to skip 5G connectivity on these phones, by claiming that 5G roll out will take time in the country and by then, most users will anyway end up switching their devices. Yet, it has now announced the Redmi Note 10T 5G which is launching on July 20.

The name itself makes it clear that the new Note 10 phone will support 5G network and this confirms that the next battle of mid-range smartphones will be fought around 5G support. OnePlus Nord was launched around 12 months ago and was the most affordable 5G smartphone in the country at the time. Within a year, we have 5G phones selling under Rs 15,000, even though the roll-out is nowhere near.

Xiaomi's closest rival Realme has announced that all its smartphones priced over Rs 15,000 will have 5G support while its spin-off Poco had also launched the Poco M3 Pro 5G under Rs 15,000.

Xiaomi isn't new to the 5G world. It has been launching a lot of Mi smartphones, almost all of which support 5G connectivity. However, the Redmi Note 10T 5G will bring 5G support to the Redmi sub-brand for the very first time. Interestingly though, the smartphone is believed to a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G, which has already launched in India as the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

The Poco phone has a different design language but, the hardware remains the same. So, it will be interesting to see if Xiaomi tries to separate the Redmi Note 10T 5G from the Poco device or uses the exact same spec sheet.

Xiaomi has already created dedicated microsite to showcase the design of the upcoming smartphone ahead of its official debut. The design seems entirely different from Poco M3 Pro 5G. Instead, the Redmi Note 10T 5G looks very similar to the Redmi Note 10 Pro models that were introduced in March this year.

Xiaomi hasn't officially revealed the features of the phone but, going by the global variant, the Redmi Note 10T 5G should come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to be powered by n octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC along with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone should run Android 11 with MIUI on top.

There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

Xiaomi is likely to continue with the side-mounted fingerprint scanner and might pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone should feature USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As for the pricing, it will be very interesting to see where Xiaomi positions the Redmi Note 10T 5G. It had recently increased the cost of few Note 10 phones, and it might be to create some space of the Redmi Note 10T 5G. There is a chance that the device might cost between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in India. However, the official pricing will be known at the launch.

How much do you think the Redmi Note 10T 5G should cost? Let us know in the comments section.