Redmi Note 11 gets price cut in India, check out new price and other details

The Redmi Note 11 has received a price cut in India as the budget smartphone is now available at a lower price via several platforms. It is currently unknown whether this price cut is for a limited time period. Just yesterday, the company's Redmi Note series completed 8 years, which might be the reason why the device might be available at a lower price.

There are a total of three variants of the Redmi Note 11 and all of them have received a discount of Rs 500. The price of the Redmi Note 11 now starts from Rs 12,999, down from Rs 13,499. This is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 13,499, whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 14,499.

The same prices are live on Amazon and the company's official Mi.com website. Flipkart is selling the base model for an even lower price and this is Rs 12,799. Mi.com is also offering a flat discount of Rs 1,000 on CICI credit cards. Those who have this bank card can get this device at an effective price of Rs 11,999 via Mi.com.

The Redmi Note 11 is a 4G smartphone, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. While there are 5G phones in this range, those who don't care about using 5G network can consider buying this budget device. It is a decent all-rounder phone with big enough display and battery. It has capable stereo speakers and camera too.

The budget phone is good enough as long as you stick to casual usage. However, this one was launched with Android 11 and this means that those who will buy this handset right now won't be able to experience latest Android OS.

To recall, the Redmi Note 11 was announced earlier this year in February with a 6.43-inch full HD+ display, a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup, a 13-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It has an IP53 rating which makes the smartphone splash-resistant.