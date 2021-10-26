Redmi Note 11 is coming soon so let's talk about its expected India price

Redmi Note 11 series is soon to mark its debut, and anticipation is high on how the successor to the Redmi Note 10 series will shape up. We know much about the new Xiaomi smartphones to be, thanks to the numerous teasers by the company. What we don't know and eagerly await is the price at which they will be launched.

To know that, you see, is a lengthy calculation. Simply because the phones will be launched in Xiaomi's home country China, for now, so even once we know the price of the Redmi Note 11 phones after the October 28 launch, we will have to estimate what the phone will cost in India. Here, we try to do that based on what we know so far.

Starting with what the series will look like, we know that it will comprise of three phones - Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The Pro models will have some upgrades with respect to the vanilla variant. For instance, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ will come with a 108-megapixel primary camera. They will also feature an AMOLED display, unlike the LCD screen on the Note 11.

The cost of the phones will reflect these upgrades. Now to start with what the base variant could cost, a recent hint suggested a price of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 14,000) for the Redmi Note 11 base model. That is the exact price for which the Redmi Note 10 currently retails in India.

The Rs 13,999 price tag is for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage model of the Redmi Note 11. There is a 6GB RAM, 128GB model that retails for Rs 15,499. Mind you, these were not the original prices of the two Redmi phones in India. At launch, the base Redmi Note 11 was priced at Rs 11,999.

Redmi price hikes

Redmi Note 10 series has seen multiple price hikes in India since its launch back in March. This is because the series has been a major hit in the country, having sold more than 20 lakh units by June, which is three months from its launch. The popularity is not the reason for the price increase, though.

That credit goes to the ongoing chip shortage in the world. With restrictions on supply and the demand for chips vastly outweighing it, the price of several smartphones has gone up globally. In India, the Redmi Note 10 series is one example among many.

Now, taking this price hike into account, the prediction of the Redmi Note 11 price in China fits well, as the Redmi Note 10 debuted in the country at CNY 999. It now retails for CNY 1,099 (around Rs 13,000). A launch price of CNY 1,199 thus takes into account the current retailing price of the previous model and the upgrades over it.

Likely India pricing

Then again, that number is an accurate representation of the Redmi Note 11 price in China. As always, the smartphone will surely see a price hike by the time it comes to India. If the chip shortage continues by then, expect a worse impact on the price or even the availability of the phones in the country.

Regardless, if we were to take a shot at the humblest of pricing for the phone by Xiaomi in the country, in such circumstances, we might be looking at a launch price of Rs 14,999 for the Redmi Note 11 in India. A higher memory variant may retail for Rs 16,499.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro would likely start retailing at Rs 18,999, while the Note 11 Pro+ can cross the Rs 20,000 mark for the base variant.

Of course, these are mere speculations at this point based on the present indicators. The actual launch price of the Redmi Note 11 series on October 28 will show a clearer picture of what to expect from the Redmi phones in India.