Redmi Note 11 launch on October 28: Possible specs, features, price, and everything else we know

Over the past few days, many reports have been circulating on the internet regarding Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi Note 11 series smartphone. The phone has also appeared in official renders. Furthermore, the company has officially confirmed the launch date of the series which is October 28 in China at 19:00 local time (4:30 PM IST) and the event should be live-streamed on the company's China website.

The Redmi Note 11 lineup is expected to have three variants; the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which will offer high-end features compared to the other two variants. The specifications about Redmi's latest budget devices have already leaked online, here is everything we know so far.

In terms of design both the Redmi Note 10 and Note 11 are very similar and sport a simple minimalist design. Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing has announced that this device will come with X-axis linear motors as standard. The X-axis linear motor has the following advantages according to Lu Weibing:

Strong vibration, typing, mechanical keyboard-like tactile feedback

The response is fast, the vibration response is crisper, and the hand feels more delicate.

Many dimensions, different operations, and differentiated tactile feedback.

Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 is said to be priced at RMB 1,199 (approx. Rs. 14,000). A teaser highlights that the Redmi Note 11 will feature borders just 1.75mm thick on the sides of the display, with a 2.96mm notch to house the front camera. It has a 6.5 inch AMOLED display. Further, it comes with DCI P3 wide colour gamut along with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Xiaomi has decided to include a headphone port and speakers designed in conjunction with JBL. The new Redmi Note phone is tipped to have an Infrared (IR) blaster, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi Note 11 Pro

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is tipped to be priced at RMB 1,599 (approx. 18,700). It will also sport a 6.5 inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass protection at the back. Further, it will come with a more capable MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone is expected to run on Android 11 OS and house a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is likely to feature a 108 megapixel camera on the rear, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2 megapixel depth sensor.

In addition, the Redmi Note 11 series will also support 360° light sensing and a DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. This enables the Redmi Note 11 to maintain appropriate brightness and excellent colour reproduction under different lighting conditions and usage scenarios.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is likely to cost RMB 2,199 (Rs. 25,700). The top model of the Note 11 series is rumoured to sport a 6.67 inch 120Hz AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Pro+ variant would come with the same rear camera setup as the Pro variant; on the front, it may sport a 16 megapixel camera for selfies. Further, it is tipped to get a 5000 mAh battery with a mighty 120W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 11 series by Xiaomi as we have seen in quite a few images boasts quite an attractive design. Much to the delight of users, the Redmi Note 11 series is said to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. It is expected to be presented next week, October 28. Overall, the Redmi Note 11 seems to be a nice little upgrade over the Note 10 with a bunch of new features and design changes.