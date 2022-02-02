Redmi Note 11 launch: Specs, features, expected India price, and what we know so far

The Redmi Note 11 series is set to make its debut in India on February 9. It will bring two devices - Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S. Redmi was earlier teasing the Redmi Note 11S for the upcoming launch. However, in a fresh tweet, Xiaomi Vice President Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed the launch of the standard Redmi Note 11 on the same date. Multiple leaks have hinted towards the pricing of the two devices. As per which, Redmi Note 11 may be priced at 13,999 while the Redmi Note 11 could go for Rs 16,999.

The Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S are equipped with a 6.43-inch with a 90Hz refresh rate. These two are equipped with varying chipsets. While Redmi Note 11 has a Snapdragon 680 chipset, the Note 11S gets a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. The two devices are powered by a 5000mAh with 33W charging support.

We know more about the upcoming Redmi Note 11, so keep reading to find all the details.

Redmi Note 11: Specs and features

The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S were launched in global markets recently, and they are now headed to India. These two devices will be unveiled along with Redmi Smart TV X43 and Redmi Smart Band Pro on February 9. Redmi is teasing the Redmi Note 11 series on its social media details, revealing the design and a few other details.

The two devices have seen a bunch of leaks. A recent report from Xiaomiui states that Redmi Note 11S will be offered in three configurations. Its base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage may be priced at Rs 16,999. The variant midway with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage could go for Rs 17,999, while the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage may come in at Rs 19,999.

--The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S have launched globally. So we are aware of the complete details of the two phones. The Redmi Note 11 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset clocked at 2,4GHz. The phone gets up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It sports a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there's a 13-megapixel camera for selfies. The phone has a 3.5 audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a stereo speaker setup. It gets a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

--On the other hand, Redmi Note 11S has a similar-sized 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset clocked at 2.05GHz. The Redmi Note 11S gets up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD. It is equipped with a quad rear camera system, including a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth lens. A 16-megapixel selfie camera is placed at the front. Like the Redmi Note 11, it has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Redmi Note 11 launch and expected India price

The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S will be unveiled on February 9 in India. While the official pricing is not out yet, a fresh leak suggests that Redmi Note 11S could be priced at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, the variant midway with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage could go for Rs 17,999, while the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage may come in at Rs 19,999.

In a different leak, Yogesh Brar says that Redmi Note 11 will be priced at Rs. 13,999 or Rs. 14,499. While Redmi Note 11S may come in at Rs. 16,999, or Rs.17,499.