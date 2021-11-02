Redmi Note 11 may launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G

Xiaomi may launch the Redmi Note 11 in India as the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The affordable Redmi smartphone was introduced in China last week alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The smartphone maker is yet to officially confirm the India launch of these devices but, a new leak suggests that the Redmi Note 11 may arrive soon.

As per a source code finding by @Kacskrz, Xiaomi will introduce the Redmi Note 11 as the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India. While Xiaomi has rebranded its smartphones for the Indian market in the past, launching a 'T' variant before the actual device would be a first. The tipster claims that he has spotted the Redmi Note 11 with the codename evergoin.

The Redmi Note 11 (Chinese variant) comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box. It has a 50-megapixel main camera at the back to go with an 8-megapixel secondary camera. The phone supports 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 price starts at CNY 1199 (about Rs 14,000). This model comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1299 (around Rs 15,200), the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1499 (around Rs 17,500) and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at 1699 (around Rs 19,800).

The Redmi Note 11 series has been received well in Xiaomi's domestic market. The smartphone maker claims to have sold more than 500,000 units of the Redmi Note 11 series within one hour. In the first 52 minutes and 11 seconds of the phones going on sale, Xiaomi says that it generated around 4 billion Yuan through the devices. Of these, over 2 billion Yuan were recorded within 1 minute and 45 seconds of the sale.

It will be interesting to see how many Redmi Note 11 series smartphones are launched in India and under what names.