Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G vs Realme 9 SE 5G: Specs, features and prices compared

Redmi unveiled two new smartphones in India this Wednesday - Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. The latter is the more premium offering at a starting price of Rs 20,999. It comes with the same specifications as the Redmi Note 11 Pro launched globally this year. Its noteworthy features are a 120Hz OLED display, a 108 -megapixel main camera and 67W fast charging.

Realme 9 SE 5G was introduced only a day later, as a competitor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. The Realme phone packs a more powerful chipset than the Note 11 Pro+ 5G, however, it has a fairly low-resolution camera. Also, it offers a higher refresh rate display than its competing device. Realme 9 SE 5G is priced at around Rs 20,000 which is quite similar to the pricing of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. So, here we compare the two devices to find out which is better.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G vs Realme 9 SE 5G: Specs and features

Dimensions and weight: The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G measures 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm and weighs 202 grams whereas Realme 9 SE 5G measures 164.4 x 75.8 x 8.5 mm and weighs 199 grams.

Display: The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, Realme 9 SE 5G sports a 6.6 inch IPS LCD panel with 144Hz refresh rate.

Processor: The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.2GHz and coupled with Adreno 619 chipset. On the contrary, Realme 9 SE 5G packs a Snapdragon 778G chipset clocked 2.4GHz and coupled with Adreno 642L GPU.

RAM: Both these phones are offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM models.

Storage: While the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is available in 128GB and 256GB storage models, the Realme 9 SE 5G comes in a single 128GB storage configuration.

Rear camera: The two phones pack triple rear cameras, however, the setup is completely different. The Redmi phone features a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Whereas Realme 9 SE 5G sports a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Front camera: Both these devices get a 16-megapixel camera for selfies at the front.

Battery: The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Realme 9 SE 5G are powered by 5000mAh batteries with 67W and 30W charging support, respectively.

Software: Both these phones ship with Android 11 with their respective OS on top.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G vs Realme 9 SE 5G: Price

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is being sold in three configurations. It's base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 20,999, the 8GB RAM and 128GB variants costs Rs 22,999, while the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at Rs 24,999.

Realme 9 5G SE is offered in two configurations. Its base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999, whereas the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model comes in at Rs 22,999.