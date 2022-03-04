Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G are launching next week, how much should they cost?

Redmi is set to introduce the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ in India next week. Both these smartphones will be launched during an on-ground launch event in Bengaluru on March 9, 2022. For long, the Redmi Note series has given us really good budget and entry-level devices, but lately, Xiaomi's focus seems to have shifted towards the mid-range category. The Redmi Note 10 series was a perfect example of the same. It was the first time that a Note 10 device was priced above Rs 20,000 (Redmi Note 10 Pro Max) and you can see a similar strategy for the Redmi Note 11 Pro series as well. But, before we talk about the price, let's have a look at other things.

India will get the global variants of the Redmi Note 11 series. Both Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G should feature a 6.67 FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1200nits peak brightness, DCI-P3 colour gamut, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC while the Note 11 Pro+ 5G should come with the Snapdragon 695 SoC. Both phones have a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

They are likely to run Android 11 based MIUI 13 custom skin out of the box. Redmi may stick to a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. At least one of the phones should get a 108-megapixel main camera. This can be a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor which can also be found on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, the Xiaomi 11T Pro and the Redmi Note 11S. It can be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The front will have a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Connectivity features include 5G (on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+), 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth 5.0.

How much should Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ cost?

According to a leak by PassionateGeekz, Redmi Note 11 Pro 6GB RAM variant can be available at a starting price of Rs Rs 16,999, while the 8GB variant can be priced at Rs 18,999 in India. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G 6GB and 8GB RAM variant can be available at a starting price of Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively. While these are just leaks and might not be true, they do make some sense.

Redmi has already launched the Note 11, Note 11S and Note 11T 5G for under Rs 20,000 in India. There is a chance that the Note 11 Pro might still be positioned in this category while the Pro+ 5G breaches the Rs 20,000 mark like last year's Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The top-end model of the latter was priced at Rs 22,999 in India.

However, Redmi is yet to confirm any of these details and the official price will be announced on March 9.