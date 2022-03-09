Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G launch today: Price, livestream, features and more

Redmi India is set to launch two smartphones and one smartwatch in India later today. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ will be introduced during a launch event in Bengaluru along with the Redmi Watch 2 Lite. As the name suggests, the Redmi Note 11 Pro only supports 4G while the Note 11 Pro+ comes with 5G connectivity. They are expected to have similar set of features including a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 108-megapixel rear cameras, 67W fast charging support, and more.

It's worth mentioning that Redmi has already launched models in the Redmi Note 11 series in India. These include the Redmi Note 11, Note 11T 5G and Redmi Note 11S. The Pro models are obviously more premium than the existing Note 11 phones. Here is a look at the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G expected price, features and everything else ahead of the launch.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Price in India (expected)

Redmi Note 11 Pro price in India is expected to start at Rs 16,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM and 128GB model may come with a price tag of Rs 18,999. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G price may start at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The high-end 8GB RAM and 128GB model may be priced at Rs 23,999.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G launch: Livestream

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G launch event is expected to start at 12:30 PM IST and the livestream will be available at Redmi India's official YouTube channel and website. The company's social media handles should also update you about the new phones. India Today Tech and Fiiber will also be in Bengaluru to bring all the updates from Redmi Note 11 Pro series launch event.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Features and specs

The Indian variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G are expected to have similar features as the European models. Both the phones are expected to get 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and support for 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, while the Note 11 Pro should pack a MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G features triple rear cameras with a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The Note 11 Pro is likely to have a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Both phones should have a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro series is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SonicCharge 3.0. The fast charging tech is claimed to charge the phone from 0 to 100 per cent in just 15 minutes. The phones will also come with liquid cooling and stereo speakers.