Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ will launch in India on March 9

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ will be launched in India on March 9, the smartphone maker confirmed on Friday afternoon. Redmi India has been teasing the new smartphones for the past few days and has already confirmed the camera specifications of the device. Now, in a tweet, it has also revealed that the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ will launch in the second week of next month. Redmi has already launched the Note 11 and Note 11S in India and the Pro models are expected to bring better features to the line-up.

Redmi Note 11 series was launched in China last year and globally earlier this month. The smartphone maker is most likely to bring the global variants to India as the Chinese variants have already been introduced as part of the Xiaomi 11i series. The Redmi Note 11 Pro models will be launched at 12 noon on the mentioned date. Redmi should host an online event to unveil the phones.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ features

The global variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro features a 6.67 Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The storage on both these models can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The quad rear camera on the phone consists of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. Redmi Note 11 Pro boots Android 11-based MIUI 13 skin out of the box.

The Pro+ model should have similar features but will support 5G connectivity thanks to its Snapdragon 695 chip. The camera system on this one will only have three sensors, skipping the depth sensor. Apart from that, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ shared the exact specifications as Redmi Note 11 Pro.

Both these phones should be positioned above the Redmi Note 11S which starts at Rs 16,499. Logically, they should also cost less than the Xiaomi 11i which is priced at Rs 24,999. So, in all likeness, the phones should cost around Rs 20,000. However, Redmi is yet to speak anything on this. We should expect more details as the launch nears.