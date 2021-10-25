Redmi Note 11 Pro+ confirmed to have AMOLED display and 120W fast charging support

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is confirmed to come with 120W fast charging support and a 120Hz AMOLED display. Xiaomi is set to introduce the line-up on October 28 in its home country during an online launch event. The Redmi Note 11 series will include three smartphones - Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. There were reports suggesting that at least one of the models could come with 120W fast charging support and the same was confirmed by a new teaser poster.

As India Today Tech had pointed out earlier, this feature is even missing on the Xiaomi flagship Mi 11 Ultra. The last generation Redmi Note smartphones came with 33W fast charging support. The same has been present on most Xiaomi smartphones for 2021. The teaser also shows the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ from the bottom, confirming the presence of a USB Type-C charging port, a microphone, speaker grille, and the SIM tray.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Redmi Note 11 series will have support for 90fps gaming. A Weibo teaser shared by Xiaomi also confirmed the presence of an AMOLED display featuring a DCI-P3 colour gamut, 360-degree light sensor, and eye protection. The Pro models in the line-up are expected to get 120Hz refresh rate screen and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

The Redmi Note 11 series may also feature ultra-narrow edge bezels measuring 1.75mm and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout that is 2.96mm in size. The Redmi Note 11 series will also have curved edges and corners. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ may have the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. On the front, it may sport a 16 megapixel camera for selfies. Further, it is tipped to get a 5000 mAh battery with a mighty 120W fast charging support.

The base Redmi Note 11 model, however, is tipped to feature a 120Hz IPS LCD panel. All three smartphones are expected to have a 5,000mAh battery. The charging speeds will vary though - 33W for the vanilla Note 11, 67W for the Note 11 Pro, and 120W for the Note 11 Pro+. The Redmi Note 11 is expected to have a 50-megapixel main camera, while both the Pro models may come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.