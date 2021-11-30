Redmi Note 11 Pro+ expected to launch as Redmi Note 11i with HyperCharge in India next month

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ has a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a touch response rate of 480Hz.

It will also have a triple rear camera on the back, with a 108 megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is capable of recording 8K videos with HDR10+.

Xiaomi is gearing to launch its first 120W smartphone in India before the end of this year. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is tipped to launch as Redmi Note 11i in December.

The vanilla Note 11, the Pro+ model is also expected to come with a different moniker, Redmi Note 11i HyperCharge. Although previous rumors claimed it will be called Xiaomi Mi 11i HyperCharge.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro's battery was recently detected in the BIS certification database with the model number BM58, and a tipster stated that the smartphone, along with other products, will be released in India soon.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ has a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a touch response rate of 480Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, along with a punch-hole camera on the front. It will also have a triple rear camera on the back, with a 108 megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor, 8 megapixels 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with a Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is capable of recording 8K videos with HDR10+. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The smartphone is IP53 rated and comes with a VC liquid cooling system.

For security, the phone has a vapour chamber, twin Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. A 5000mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is equipped with JBL speakers, a metal unibody design, and stereo speakers.