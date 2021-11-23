Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ India launch likely soon as global models enter testing

Redmi is preparing for the global launch of its Note 11 series of phones, and it seems like the company has made some headway in the space. A new report claims that the Redmi smartphones have entered internal testing and are headed for a global launch anytime soon.

The information has been shared in a new report by 91mobiles, which cites noted tipster Mukul Sharma. As per the report, the Redmi Note 11 series has entered internal testing in Europe, and hence, may be headed for a launch in the region first. An eventual launch in other markets is also expected.

For those unaware, the new Redmi Note 11 series debuted in China earlier this month. The series comprises a total of three phones Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The vanilla model, i.e. the Redmi Note 11, has been confirmed to launch in India on November 30 as the Redmi Note 11T. No information on the launch of the Pro models is yet out though.

We expect the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ to mark their debut in India sometime early next year. Though the new report by 91mobiles suggests that the devices will be available in the European region way before that.

The report also mentions that both the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be carrying the same model number to Europe as their Chinese versions. This means that the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will come with model number 20191116UG.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ were also spotted on the IMEI database and BIS certification website recently. The phones had the model numbers 21091116I and 21091116UI respectively. The model numbers also suggest a change in their names. It is being speculated that the phones will be launched under the Xiaomi branding instead of Redmi and may carry the names Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

There is no hint on the launch timeline of the Pro models in India though. For now, we can only expect the vanilla Redmi Note 11 to mark its debut in the country later this month. The phone has already been launched globally as a Poco phone, named Poco M4 Pro 5G, and even its India availability is not yet decided upon. It is possible that Redmi launches the device under its own brand name in India before Poco announced the Poco M4 Pro 5G's availability in the country.