Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus price drops to lowest ahead of Note 12 series India launch

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ price in India has dropped to the lowest and people who wanted to buy this 5G phone can check it now. The mid-range device is available at a discounted price of Rs 19,999 just a few days ahead of Redmi Note 12 series launch, which will take place on January 5 next year. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Redmi phone deal and whether you should consider buying it.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is selling for Rs 19,999 via Amazon and interested buyers can get it at an even lower price with select bank cards. The 5G phone was announced in India with a starting price of Rs 20,999, which means that there is a flat discount of Rs 1,000 on the smartphone. Amazon is also giving a flat Rs 2,000 off on ICICI bank card, so customers can buy it at an effective price of Rs 17,999. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. But, the question here is whether you should buy the older version because the Redmi Note 12 series will launch in India soon.

Should you buy Redmi Note 11 Pro+ or wait for Redmi Note 12 Pro+?

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is a decent 5G phone with good enough battery life and display. The camera is on par with the competition and you can get smooth performance for regular (basic) tasks. The design is pretty attractive, but hardcore smartphone users should look elsewhere if they want sheer performance.

With every new generation, we have witnessed an increase in price. The company has been explaining that the cost of components and other things has increased, which is why the Redmi Note 11 series was also priced at a higher price range compared to its predecessor. Though, the price seemed a little higher than what was expected. The same is expected to happen with the upcoming Redmi Note series phone.

In China, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is on sale for CNY 2,099, which is around Rs 24,900. In India, the device could be priced in a similar price range. If this happens, then there would be a big price gap between the older and the new version. Of course, if Xiaomi is increasing the price by around Rs 5,000, then expect to see better and more premium features on the smartphone.

Coming back to our main question, I would advise you to wait for the India launch of the Redmi Note 12 series because the new version looks more promising if we consider the Chinese model of the device. If you feel that the price could be too high, then you can consider the older version. There are other models too in the lower price range like the iQOO Z6 and Realme 9 SE.