Redmi Note 11, Redmi TV X43, Redmi Band Pro: Everything Xiaomi is launching on Feb 9

Redmi is set to launch the Note 11 series in India on February 9. Initially, it confirmed that Redmi Note 11S will be launched in the country but, later revealed that Note 11 will be introduced as well. Interestingly, Redmi India is also launching a few other devices on the same day. The Redmi smart TV X43 will be launched alongside the Redmi Band Pro. Both devices have been confirmed by Redmi India through its social media posts.

The Redmi Note 11 series was launched in China last year and more recently, in the global markets. The global variants of the Redmi Note 11 were different from the Note 11 series that was introduced in China. Ahead of the Feb 9 launch event, here is a look at everything Xiaomi is launching on that day.

Redmi Note 11 series

The headline maker will of course be the Redmi Note 11 series As of now, we know that Redmi is launching the Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S in the country. The standard Note 11 is expected to pack a Snapdragon 680 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone features a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. There is also a 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The phone should pack a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Note 11S will have a 108-megapixel camera. It will support a 90Hz refresh rate display with a centred punch hole notch. The phone should have MediaTek Helio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It will also pack the same 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charge support.

Redmi Smart TV X43

Redmi Smart TV X43 will feature a 43-inch display with seemingly minimal bezels. There is a chance that Redmi may start the series at 43-inch screen size and offer bigger display sizes too. The support page for the television confirms that the phone will feature a 4K HDR and Dolby Vision support. For audio, the Redmi Smart TV X43 will come with 30W speakers with support for Dolby Audio.

Redmi Band Pro

Another product that has already been launched in global markets will make its way to India on Feb 9. The Redmi Smart Band Pro will have a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with 194 x 368 pixels resolution and 282ppi of pixel density. The smart band also includes a six-axis sensor that comprises an accelerometer and a gyroscope for fitness tracking.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro comes in a water-resistant build. It has 110 workout modes and 50 band faces on the Redmi Smart Band Pro. The band also includes a 200mAh battery.