Redmi Note 11 SE with 64MP triple cameras, 33W fast charging launched in India: Price, specs

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has refreshed its Note series with the Redmi Note 11 SE. Taking inspiration from the iPhone SE models, the phone offers similar specifications as the existing Note 11 smartphones, but with some downgrades to keep it more affordable. Firstly, the Redmi Note 11 SE comes with only 64GB storage, which is expandable with a dedicated microSD slot. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset that also powers the Redmi Note 10S.

Redmi Note 11 SE price in India

The Redmi Note 11 SE costs Rs 13,499 in India for the sole 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It is available in three colours - black, white, and blue.

The phone will go on sale in the country on August 31 via official Xiaomi channels and Flipkart. The Redmi Note 11 SE sits alongside existing Redmi Note 11 phones such as the Redmi Note 11 regular (Rs 13,499), Redmi Note 11T 5G (Rs 15,999), and Redmi Note 11 Pro (Rs 18,999).

Redmi Note 11 SE specifications

The Redmi Note 11 SE looks similar to its higher-priced siblings. Being a budget phone, it has a 3.5mm audio jack, which many budget-oriented customers will like. The phone comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout for the single 13-megapixel front camera. The display offers 2400x1080 pixel resolution and supports MIUI features like Reading mode 3.0 and Sunlight mode 2.0. Xiaomi claims the screen comes with low blue-light certified by SGS -- a leading testing, inspection and certification company.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 11 SE packs the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also carries a chunky 5,000mAh battery unit that supports 33W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 11 SE features a triple rear camera system, comprising a 64-megapixel wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The camera app comes bundled with modes like Night mode, AI Beautify, and AI portrait mode with bokeh and depth control. Other key features include a fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock, IP53 rating, dual-SIM card slot, and dual-band Wi-Fi.