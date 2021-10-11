Redmi Note 11 tipped to come with a feature which you don't even get on Mi 11 Ultra

This year's Redmi Note 10 series saw several upgrades, including an AMOLED display and a 108-megapixel camera on the top-end model. Xiaomi made it clear that the Redmi Note 10 series is not just a budget offering anymore. It in fact competes with most mid-premium smartphones. Next year's Redmi Note 11 may further improve upon it or, at least, the leaks suggest so. Of course, the series will get annual upgrades in most departments but, it is also tipped to come with a feature which is even missing on the flagship Mi 11 Ultra.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Redmi Note 11 series will come with support for 120W fast charging - a feature which even the most premium Xiaomi smartphone in India lacks. However, the 120W fast charging support will be reserved only for the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro Max variants. The leak emphasises on "high configuration model" while talking about the feature which suggests that the standard Note 11 may skip it.

As of now, Xiaomi offers 120W fast charging support on the Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi MIX 4. Both these smartphones were not introduced in India. There is still no word from the camera maker on whether these devices will be launched here or not. The Mi 11 Ultra, on the other hand, supports 67W fast charging but, ships with a 55W fast charger inside the retail box. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 10 series supports 33W fast charging, just like other Xiaomi smartphones.

Earlier, some images of the Redmi Note 11 series had also leaked hinting that the line-up will come with a full-screen display with a hole punch cutout for the front camera. There will be some changes on the rear panel as well, including a more squared-off camera module. The power and volume keys are on the right-hand side of the device and the sim-tray occupies a position on the left.

The Redmi Note 10 series was probably Xiaomi's most ambitious effort for this line-up. The top-end Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108-megapixel main camera, glass body and good battery life. During our time with the phone, we found out that this smartphone offers an excellent display, great camera performance, decent battery life and amazing audio output.