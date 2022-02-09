Redmi Note 11 vs Realme 9i: Specs, features, and India prices compared

Redmi Note 11 is the latest affordable from Redmi in India. It features a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 680 and coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Redmi Note 11 is equipped with 50-megapixel quad rear cameras and a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Redmi has priced the Note 11 at Rs 13,499 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. It is a close competitor to the Realme 9i launched recently. The Realme 9i sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset and paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. There's a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Moreover, the device gets a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Here we compare the Redmi Note 11 and Realme 9i to find out which is better on paper.

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 11S: Specifications and features

Dimensions and weight: The Redmi Note 11 measures 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm and weighs 179 grams. On the other hand, Realme 9i measures 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm and weighs 190 grams.

Display: The Redmi Note 11 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. While Realme 9i sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Both these smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 680 chipsets.

RAM: The Redmi Note 11 and Realme 9i are offered 4GB and 6GB RAM models.

Storage: The two devices get 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

Rear camera: The Redmi Note 11 sports a quad rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Whereas Realme 9i has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel portrait lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Front camera: The Redmi Note 11 gets a 13-megapixel selfie camera, while Realme 9i sports a higher resolution 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Battery: Both these phones are powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Software: The two devices run Android 11 with their proprietary OS on top.

Connectivity and security: Redmi Note 11 and Realme 9i have similar connectivity options like Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, USB-Type, C 3.5 mm audio jack. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication on both these phones.

Redmi Note 11 vs Realme 9i: India price

The Redmi Note 11 is made available in three configurations. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,499, the 6GB RAM and 64 storage model goes for Rs 14,499, While the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant comes in at Rs 15,999.

On the contrary, Realme 9i is sold in two configurations. Its base model with 4GB RAM and 6GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999. While the higher-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage comes in at Rs 15,999.