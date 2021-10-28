Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10: Where Xiaomi's new affordable phone stands

Xiaomi has launched the much-awaited Redmi Note 11 in its domestic market. The smartphone is part of a three smartphone line-up which also includes the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. All three smartphones come with several upgrades to previous generation Redmi Note 10 series devices. You can check the features, pricing and other details of the entire Redmi Note 11 series here but, in this story, we will focus largely on the Redmi Note 11 and where it stands against the Redmi Note 10.

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10: Design

The Redmi Note 11 takes inspiration from the iPhone 13 series. It looks identical to both the Pro models in the line-up. Xiaomi also claims that the hole punch cutout on the front is now smaller than last year. The Redmi Note 10 has a polycarbonate back. Both the smartphones feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10: Display

Xiaomi took a leap last year by using an AMOLED display on a relatively affordable Redmi Note 10. It still used a 60Hz panel. This year, while Xiaomi has used a 90Hz display on the Redmi Note 11, it has switched to an LCD panel. The Redmi Note 11 comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ screen. The display size is bigger than the 6.43-inch screen used on the Redmi Note 10.

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10: Camera

The Redmi Note 10 has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone had a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The Note 11 sees a cut in this department. It only comes with a dual rear camera system which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10: Performance

This year, Xiaomi has switched to MediaTek chips for all the Redmi Note 11 series smartphones. The Redmi Note 11 packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. It is available with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM with up to 256GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 10 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 octa-core SoC.

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10: Battery

Nothing has changed here. Both the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 10 pack the same 5000 mAh batteries with 33W fast chargers.

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10: Price

The Redmi Note 10 was priced in India at Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, while the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model was priced at Rs 13,999. However, the price has been increased multiple times since the launch.

The Redmi Note 11 price starts at CNY 1199 (around Rs 14,000) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1299 (around Rs 15,200), the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1499 (around Rs 17,500) and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at 1699 (around Rs 19,800).

There is still no word on when and if Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 11 series in India.