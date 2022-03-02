Redmi Note 11E Pro, Redmi Note 11E 5G launched, prices start at around Rs 14,400

Redmi has launched two new smartphones in China. One is the Redmi Note 11E Pro and the other one is called the Redmi Note 11E 5G. Essentially, only the latter is new because the former, the Redmi Note 11E Pro, is a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which is available in markets outside China.

The design and specifications of the Redmi Note 11E Pro are exactly the same as the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. But since Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi likes to sell its phones mostly with different names in China, the new name makes sense. The Redmi Note 11E Pro comes as the fifth phone in the Note 11 series in China and features mid-range specifications such as a 108-megapixel main camera, 67W fast charging on the battery, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with support for 5G.

I will talk more about the specifications of the Redmi Note 11E Pro, as well as the features of the Redmi Note 11E 5G, but let us get the price details of these two phones out of our way first.

Redmi Note 11E Pro, Redmi Note 11E 5G price

The Redmi Note 11E Pro starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 20,400) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and goes all the way up to CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 25,200) for the high-end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It comes in blue, black, and white colours.

The vanilla Redmi Note 11E 5G, on the other hand, is a little cheaper. It costs CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,400) for the 4GB RAM, 128GB storage variant and CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 15,600) for the variant with 6GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 11E Pro, Redmi Note 11E specifications

The Redmi Note 11E Pro is just another Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The phone has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with DCI-P3 colour gamut and a refresh rate of 120Hz. This means that everything will look vibrant on the screen while the animations and scrolling will be smooth. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor is fast enough for multitasking and light-to-medium gaming. There is up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on the Redmi Note 11E Pro.

The three cameras on the Redmi Note 11E Pro include a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. You get a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the Redmi Note 11E Pro and it sits inside the punch-hole in the middle of the display's top. The phone runs MIUI 13 and comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging technology.

The vanilla Redmi Note 11E, on the other hand, is a little toned-down in its specifications. There is a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ display with a lower 90Hz refresh rate. It is also an LCD instead of an AMOLED panel, which means the colours are not going to look as good. The phone uses a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which is popular in mid-range phones. I have used this 5G chipset on a handful of phones from brands such as Oppo and Realme and found it fast enough for most things. High-end gamers, however, may need to avoid this. There is up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the Redmi Note 11E 5G.

You get a 50-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel depth-sensing camera on the Redmi Note 11E. The two cameras on the phone's back make it look quite simple. For selfies, you have a 5-megapixel camera housed inside the teardrop-style notch on the display's top. The Redmi Note 11E 5G gets its juice from a 5000mAh battery, but there is no information on whether or not there is fast-charging support on it.