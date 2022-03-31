Redmi Note 11S 5G expected to launch in India soon, here's everything we know so far

Redmi launched three new smartphones on the global market earlier this week. One of them is the Redmi Note 11S 5G. The 4G model with the same name has already been available on the market for the last several months. The 5G model, as per a report from MySmartPrice, will hit the Indian shores very soon. No launch timeline has been revealed yet.

Poco's recently unveiled the M4 Pro 5G packs similar specifications as the Redmi Note 11S 5G model. The Poco and Redmi phones have differentiation in terms of design and variants. Most of the other departments, including the cameras, battery, processor, and others are similar.

Redmi Note 11S price in India (expected)

Globally, the Redmi Note 11S comes in three variants, and possibly India will get all of these models. The base model of the phone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at a price of $249 (translates to around Rs 18,000). The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage models come at $279 (Rs 21,000) and $299 (roughly Rs 22,000), respectively.

Currently, there are no details on India's price of the Redmi Note 11S 5G yet, but it is likely to be priced lower than the 4G model. The Note 11S 4G starts at a price of Rs 16,499, for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage models are priced at Rs 17,499 and Rs 18,499, respectively.

The specifications are said to be similar to the global version. The Redmi Note 11S 5G comes packed with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with support for a microSD card for expanding the storage further. Other specifications include -- a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging, and more.

Globally, the Redmi Note 11S 5G comes in three colours -- Midnight Black, Twilight Blue, and Star Blue. These models are expected to hit the Indian market as well.